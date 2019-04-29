PLEASANT HILL — Anthony J. Ortega Sr., 72, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 17, 1947, in Pueblo, Colorado. He married his wife of 51 years, Mary E. (Murrell) Ortega on January 27, 1968; she survives in Pleasant Hill.

He will also be missed and remembered by his daughter, Anita (Scott) Robinson of Denver, CO, and their daughters Ashley & Alexis; his daughter Angela (Jeffrey) Lehart of Galion and their daughters Ariel & Ireland; and his son Anthony J. Ortega Jr. of Pleasant Hill and his children A.J., Emily & Alexander; siblings Eugene Ortega and Yvonne Napier; sister-in-law Nancy (Don) Pryjmak, niece Anastasia (Tim) Hoffman; and great-nephew Wesley. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.

Tony served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era on the USS Forrestal, and retired from General Motors Delphi/Delco. He attended Christian Life Center, the Masonic Lodge of Troy and Scottish Rite of Dayton, Amvets of Covington, and a life member of the Mountain Top Post V.F.W. of Pleasant Hill. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, and fishing.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton. Burial with military honors will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Masonic services at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Online tributes may be left at hale-sarver.com.