BLOOMER — Arabella T. "Jackie" Krites, 89, of Bloomer, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

She was born February 12, 1931, in Shelby County, to the late Adrian "Dude" and Ermal (Kelch) Monnin.

She married William H. "Bill" Krites on November 24, 1949; he survives

Arabella will also be missed and remembered by her children, Jacqui (Don) Kuck of New Bremen, Jyle Drees of Russia, and Eric (Jenell) Krites of Troy; her brother, Philip (Doris) Monnin of Minster; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

She was a 1949 graduate of Russia High School and was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia.

Arabella was instrumental in starting the Amvets Post #66 Ladies Auxiliary of Covington. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and attending their various ball games.

She also enjoyed traveling and taking care of her pool.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, with Rev. John Tonkin and Rev. Martin Fox celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County.

Online condolences may be left for the Krites family at www.moorefh.com.