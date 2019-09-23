TIPP CITY — Arlie Lester, Sr. age 87 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center.

Born September 1, 1932 in Hensley, West Virginia to Bennie David and Lola {Richard} Lester.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Tracy Lester and one grandson.

Arlie is survived by his children, Arlie (Betty) Lester Jr., Tipp City, OH, Edward (Barbara) Lester, Paris, KY, Vicki Clark, Tipp City, OH, Melinda (Jeff) Seale, Tipp City, Doug Baker, Fairborn, OH, David (Rachael) Lester, Tipp City, OH and Michael (Becky) Lester, Tipp City, OH. Also surviving are sisters, Pauline Price, Lucasville, OH, Virginia Wheler, Virginia Beach, VA and brother, Carl Lester, Roderfield, WV, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Arlie enjoyed mushroom hunting, NASCAR and was a Cleveland Browns fan, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service 11:30 AM, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371; Pastor Bonita Ritchie officiating. Burial to follow in West Charleston Cemetery, Bethel Township. Visitation Tuesday 9:30 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

