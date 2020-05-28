Arthur Anthony "Art" Stephan
TROY — Arthur "Art" Anthony Stephan, age 97 of Troy, formerly of Covington, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Story Point Assisted Living, Troy. Art was born in Covington on August 25, 1922 to the (late) Karl & Cecelia (Piscopink) Stephan; a graduate of Greenville High School; was a WWII Army Veteran; retired with 45 years of service from Con Rail Railroad as a conductor; a member since 1950 at St. Teresa Catholic Church; a lifetime member of the American Legion A.B. Cole Post #80, Covington; a lifetime member of the VFW Post #4235, Covington; Charter Member of the Knights of Columbus; a member of the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998; loved his R.O.M.E.O. Club at Buffalo Jack's; enjoyed woodworking and gardening; and an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Genzina Stephan in 2005; son, Arthur "Artie" A. Stephan Jr. in 2020; two sisters, Lucille Weist & Helen Marker; and two brothers, Walt Stephan & Paul Stephan. Art is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Mary & Jerry Hensley of Troy; numerous nieces and nephews and a lot of friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Covington with Father Jim Duell celebrating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington with Military Honors by the Veteran Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation 12 Noon until 1:45 PM Thursday at the Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.

