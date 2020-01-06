TROY — Banna Isaacs Smith, 93, of Troy, Ohio passed on January 4, 2020 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

She was born on May 18, 1926 in St. Paul, Virginia to the late Blaine and Maxie (Lawson) Isaacs.

Banna married Ernest E. Smith on August 23, 1946 in Cumberland, Kentucky and he preceded her in death on December 21, 1994.

Banna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William and Margie (Wiltheiss) Smith of Troy; grandsons, Adam W. Smith and wife, Amy (McCoy) of Independence, Kentucky and Ryan C. Smith and wife, Megan (Blauser) of Lebanon, Ohio and great grandchildren, Emma, Elijah, Evelyn, Erin, Ezra and Audrey.

She is also survived by sister, Beulah Isaacs Reineke of Puyallup, Washington; sisters-in-law, Nancy Isaacs of Lexington, Kentucky, Pauline Isaacs of Foothill Ranch, California and Fay Isaacs of Lexington, Kentucky and numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Banna was preceded in death by her brothers George, Willie, and Jack Isaacs; brother-in-law, William Reineke, and sister-in-law, Yvonne Isaacs.

Banna received a Bachelor of Science degree from Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tennessee, 1955, Master of Arts degree, 1960, and Education Specialist degree, 1964, both from George Peabody College of Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee.

Banna began her teaching career in 1946 in Partridge, Kentucky in a one room school. From 1948 to 1963, she taught at Lynch Independent Schools, Lynch, Kentucky. From 1963 to 1964, she taught at Miami East Schools. From 1964 to retirement in 1991, she worked in the Troy City Schools as a teacher, curriculum coordinator, librarian, assistant principal and principal of the Troy Junior High School.

She had the distinction of being the first woman administrator in the secondary schools of Troy and the first administrator to receive Outstanding Educator Award in Troy Schools for 1977 from the Troy Jaycees.

She started an adult basic education program in Troy for those adults who needed help in reading and writing.

She was a former member of the Ohio Education Association, Troy City Education Association, National Education Association, Delta Kappa Gamma (international educational sorority), Ohio Association of Secondary Curriculum Development, and served on numerous curriculum committees.

She was a member of the Union Baptist Church, Troy.

Through the years, she enjoyed spending time on her father's family farm and her mother's family farm, both in Virginia. She enjoyed traveling with many trips to the Outer Banks, North Carolina and Branson, Missouri and numerous cruises to the Caribbean.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00PM. Private interment will take place in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373 or Union Baptist Church, 1833 East Peterson Road, Troy, Ohio 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.