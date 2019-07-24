TROY — Barbara A. Josza, age 81, of Troy, OH passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Barbara was born on March 25, 1938 in Cleveland, OH to the late Steve and Sallie (Zulewski) LaBant.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 58 years: David G. Josza; children: David Josza of West Palm Beach, FL; Bill (Pam) Josza of Plano, TX; and Susan (David) North of Williamsburg, VA; and grandchildren: Jake, Evan, and Eden Rose Josza of West Palm Beach, FL; and Maggie and Ellie North of Williamsburg, VA.

Barbara graduated from South High School in Cleveland. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where she served as a eucharistic minister. She also volunteered at Stouder Memorial and Upper Valley Medical Center in the surgical waiting room.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.