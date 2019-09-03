PIQUA — Barbara Ann Frings, 81, of Piqua, passed away at 7:11 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living, Troy.

She was born April 11, 1938 in Wilmington to the late Herbert and Mary (Kibbey) Sherod.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathy (Donn) McCoy of Piqua, Cheryl Ferguson of Casstown; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Joyce (Jim) Yarbrough of Scottsdale, Arizona; and an Aunt, Faye Delcamp who was very supportive and caring of her niece.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Sherod.

Barbara was a graduate of Wilmington High School. She worked for Miami County in its Clerk of Courts office and additionally worked at Hertz Rental Center of the Dayton Airport. She enjoyed bowling in her weekly league and events at Brookdale especially, Bingo.

Private services are being provided to her family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions should be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or one's favorite charity.

