TROY — Barbara E. Drewing, age 76 of Troy, OH passed away at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH on December 4, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Piqua Apostolic Church, 830 Covington Avenue, Piqua, OH 45356.

The family will receive friends 10 AM – 12 Noon at the church.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home.