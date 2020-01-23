KANKAKEE, Ill. — Barbara E. Newman, 85, of Kankakee Illinois, formally of Troy passed away Monday January 13, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center.

She was born April 5th,1934 to the late Ralph and Edna (Chronabery) Kiser in Troy.

She worked for AO Smith in Tipp City for 32 years.

Barb was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed playing cards, arts and crafts and shopping.

She was a member of the American Legion and Fish and Game both in Piqua. She was also a member of the Eagles in Troy.

She is survived by one brother James Kiser of Troy and one sister Patricia Miller of of Piqua as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, a son Ricky Teague; 4 sisters Virginia Eckoff, Florence Graham, Pauline Collins, and Judith Browning; 2 brothers Ralph Kiser and Richard Kiser.