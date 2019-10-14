TIPP CITY — Barbara Jane DeVenzio, 66, of Tipp City died peacefully, Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Born in Jackson Center, Ohio, Barbara and her husband Bill lived in Tipp City since 1986.

Barbara was born on March 22, 1953, to Frederick and Betty Gross.

She received a Bachelor's Degree from Capital University in Columbus and a Master's Degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati.

Barbara and Bill met in college and married one month after graduating from Capital in 1975. They lived in Columbus for ten years before moving to Tipp City. Barbara worked for a number of years for Chase Bank and, since 2000, was an adjunct instructor at Edison State Community College. She loved to teach at Edison and continued to do so until shortly before her death.

Barbara enjoyed attending local festivals and she loved to travel. Favorite destinations included Ogunquit, Maine; Tucson, Arizona; London, England; Oslo, Norway; Kyoto, Japan; Rome, Italy; Dublin, Ireland; and Lucerne, Switzerland.

Barbara loved animals and had several dogs and cats throughout her life.

Barbara is survived by her husband William A. DeVenzio, her brother Frederick Gross II, sister-in-law Terrie Gross, and nephew Morgan Gross.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 7:00 pm at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio. Burial will be held at 1:00 pm the following day at Maple Hill Cemetery.

Donations may be made in memory of Barbara to Ohio's ; the Tenth Life Cat Shelter, PO BOX 178, Alpha, OH 45301; Zion Lutheran Church of Tipp City or Capital University.

