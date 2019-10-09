COVINGTON — Barbara L. Laughman, 80, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

She was born April 10, 1939 in Miami County, to the late Edward and Onda June (Koogler) Sampson.

She married John D. Laughman and he survives.

Barbara will also be missed and remembered by her children, Scott Laughman of Piqua and Damita (Dan) Hoblit of Covington; a sister, Linda Sampson (Bob Rapson) of Troy; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Laughman.

Barbara was a 1957 graduate of Newton High School and retired from Defense Electronic Supply Center of Kettering. She enjoyed sewing and shopping, going to the lake, and was a lover of animals.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Covington.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Animal Shelter.

