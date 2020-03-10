PIQUA — Barry Beener, age 74, of Piqua, formerly of Covington, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Piqua Manor.

He was born May 1, 1945 in Covington to the late Arthur Beener & Beatrice "Babe" (Smith) Beener Palsgrove; a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1964 where he played basketball; worked at Beener Supermarket for many years; ran a cash & carry business; & was part owner of the bowling alley in Covington.

Preceded in death by his parents.

Barry is survived by 2 brothers, John Beener Sr. of Piqua & Bruce (Toni) Beener of St. Mary's; special friends, Denny Rhoades & Gary & Vicky Tipps; as well as many friends at Piqua Manor.

A Gathering of Friends will be held Saturday 10-12 at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. Graveside service to follow at Highland Cemetery, Covington with Pastor Michael Yingst officiating.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.