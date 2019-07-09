Troy Daily News

Barry G. Rismiller

Guest Book
  • "Rest in heaven Barry. You was a fun person to talk with at..."
    - Candy Sakacsi
  • "We love you Barry and we will miss you Your brother Al and..."
  • "R.I.P. barry"
    - tami jennings-henry
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Service Information
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH
44305
(330)-535-9186
Obituary
Send Flowers

AKRON — Barry G. Rismiller, 56, formerly of Pleasant Hill, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at Altercare of Cuyahoga Falls Center.

He was born in Greenville, Ohio, to Carl Sr. and Joyce (Rex) Rismiller, who preceded him in death.

He will be missed by his brothers, Carl Jr. (Torre) Rismiller of Marysville, Tenn., Al (Dawn) Rismiller of Covington, Ohio, and Darrin Rismiller of Greenville, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Barry enjoyed hunting, fishing and panning for gold.

He will be greatly missed by everyone.

The funeral will be at Adams-Mason Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. July 12 at the funeral home. Burial will be at North Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Troy Daily News from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.