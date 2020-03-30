CASSTOWN — Beatrice L. Burton, age 91, of Casstown, OH passed away on March 29, 2020

at SpringMeade, Tipp City, OH. She was born on March 3, 1929 in Miami County, OH to the late Alfred C. and Jennie L. (Bausman) Millhouse. Bea was married to William H. Burton and he preceded her in death on April 23, 1996.

Bea is survived by her three children: Bradley (Carla) Burton of Troy, OH; Linda (Charley) McMaster of Ludlow Falls, OH and Thomas (Monna) Burton of Troy, OH; brother: Lowell Millhouse of Brookville, OH; sisters: Rita (Marvin) Francis of Bowling Green, OH; and Jan Bartz of Geneseo, IL; eight grandchildren: Emily (Daniel) Sherman, Matthew (Juliana) Burton and Erin Burton; Katie (Eric Smith) Dysinger, Crystal (Shane) Cantrell, Christine (Mitchell Malott) Dysinger, Carrie (Bryan) Rumple and Shawn Cox; eight great grandchildren: Daniel Joe and Eloise Sherman, Hailey Grace and Kaitlyn Burton, Hailey Smith, Kasey Cantrell, and Barrett and Colton Malott; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Bea was preceded in death by brothers: Andrew, Clyde, George, Lawrence and Ronald Millhouse and sisters: Mary Courtaway and Phyllis Dickerson.

She was a graduate of Lostcreek Schools. She was a member of the Lostcreek United Church of Christ. She worked with her husband, Bill, in the operations of the Burton's Nursery in Casstown.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Private interment will take place in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Lostcreek United Church of Christ, 7007 East Troy-Urbana Road, Casstown, OH 45312.