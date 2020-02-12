LUDLOW FALLS — Benjamin Keiser, Age 42, of Ludlow Falls, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

He was born May 6, 1977, in Troy, Ohio, to his parents Kirby & Joyce Ann (Sellman) Keiser.

Ben graduated from Milton-Union High School class of 1997 and worked as a truck driver. Firefighting was a big part of Ben's life for the past 25 years. He served as current captain with the Ludlow Falls Volunteer Fire Department and was awarded Ludlow Falls Fireman of the Year in 2019.

He was also active with the Central Western Fire Association and formerly served with the Arcanum Fire Department.

He was a member of the Ludlow Falls Christian Church and the Troy Fish and Game.

He was a diehard Ohio State Buckeyes, Bengals, and Reds fan.

He will be missed and remembered by his son Bryce Keiser of Covington; mother Joyce Ann Keiser of Ludlow Falls; siblings Jack & Tami Keiser of Coletown, Kristine Keiser of Anderson, Indiana, Christopher & Melisa Keiser of New Madison, Trudy Fugate of Ludlow Falls, Todd & Hannah Keiser of Tipp City, James & Jessica Keiser of Ludlow Falls.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Monday, February 17, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Pastor Tim Trapp. will officiate with interment following at Old Union Cemetery, Ludlow Falls. The family will receive friends from 2-6 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contribution may be made to the Ludlow Falls Volunteer Fire Department or the Ludlow Falls Christian Church.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.