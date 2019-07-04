SIDNEY — Bernard A. "Ben" Seger, 62, of Sidney passed away unexpectedly at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 19, 1956 in Sidney to the late Cyril H. and Evelyn C. (Frankenberg) Seger.

He married Darlene S. Shipp October 6, 1979 in Fort Loramie; a union that would span nearly 40 years, and she survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Jacquelyn (Jeremy) Jenkinson of Maplewood, Jessica (Patrick) Best of Tipp City, Julia (Ben) Zimmerman of Piqua; one son, Jared Seger of Beavercreek; five grandchildren, Brooklyn, Zander, Aria, Ezra, Autumn; three brothers, Paul (Teresa) Seger, Eric (Connie) Seger, David (Pam) Seger all of Fort Loramie; two sisters, Peggy (Wilson) Monnin of Sidney, and Anita (Jeff) Schwartz of Fort Loramie.

Bernard was a 1975 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. He was an active member of Holy Angels Catholic Church where he regularly served as an usher. He worked as a machinist for a short period at Monarch Lathes before going to work for the former Sidney Tool and Die; now DRT Precision Manufacturing from which he recently retired following 40 years of dedication. He was a member of the Sidney Knights of Columbus Council 695 where he regularly worked their Friday Fish Fry's and was designated Knight of the Year in 2008. He was devout in donating blood every time he could and was nearing the 25 gallon donation milestone. Ben was a dedicated husband, loving father and a devoted grandfather. He was a man with a big heart and always put others before himself. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and big smile. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Frank G. Amberger as the Celebrant. Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with a prayer service at 12:45 and a Knights of Columbus service at 4:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Blood Center, 349 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402 or Holy Angels Catholic Church 324 S. Ohio Ave. Sidney, OH 45365.

