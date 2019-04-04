PIQUA — Bettie J. Ogg, 93, of Piqua, passed away at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born July 29, 1925 in Dayton to the late Willard and Bertha (Meacham) Smith.

She married Cliveous R. Ogg Jr. September 6, 1942 in Dayton, he preceded her in death August 20, 1985.

Survivors include two sons, Brad (Ann) Ogg of Columbus, Cliveous "Reggie" (Sherry) Ogg of Athens, Georgia; two grandchildren; one sister, Wanda. She was preceded in death by ten siblings.

Mrs. Ogg attended Dayton City Schools and was a wonderful homemaker.

She was a member of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

She loved music, including Elvis songs and she loved animals, particularly cats. She was an avid flower gardener.

She was passionate about giving back and was a devote supporter of the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, Wounded Warriors Project and various local police funds.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and all around person with a big heart.

Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family with burial in Willow View Cemetery, Dayton. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Humane Society, P. O. Box 789, Troy, OH 45373.

