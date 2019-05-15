TROY — Betty "Lou" Arlene Collins Kerr, age 83, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1935 in Troy to the late William G. and Mary Victoria (Burkett) Collins.

Betty is survived by children: Sandra Kerr (Chris) Reynolds and Kathleen Kerr Lukens, both of Troy; sister: Grace Hooey, AZ; five grandchildren: Jamie Swafford, Celena Reynolds McGuffie, BJ Reynolds, Jennifer Lukens and Amy Lukens; and five great grandchildren: Gabrielle, Kinlee, Amelia, Nova and Owen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Raymond E. Kerr; brother: Robert "Chet" Collins; sisters: Doris Church Ganger and Betty Rife; and son-in-law: Edwin C. Lukens.

Betty loved gardening and feeding the birds and squirrels. She loved all the people and friends she met working at Meijer and Adco. Betty excelled at being a grandmother and friend to everyone.

Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 02, Troy, OH 45373 or , 1313 West Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409 or of Ohio SW, 4050 Executive Park Dr, #100, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.