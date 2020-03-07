BRADFORD — Betty J. Smith, Age 94, of Bradford, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Sarah Moore Nursing Home in Delaware, Ohio.

She was born February 9, 1926, in Fletcher, Ohio, to her parents Raymond & Helen (Tobias) Carr where she resided for 92 years. Betty graduated from Lost Creek High School class of 1944. She was a member of the Union Baptist Church, the DAV Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at the Bethany Center and Brukner Nature Center.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 74 years John Carr Smith in 2012; sisters Edith Conley, Mary Selanders, Helen Rudisill; brothers Robert Carr, Clifford Carr.

She will be missed and remembered by daughters and son-in-law Sharon & Gene Aspery of Delaware, Ohio, Karen Anderson of Delaware; son and daughter-in-law Steve & Rosalin "Missy" Smith of Troy; grandchildren Kelly & Barry Ackley of Dublin, Ohio, Kari & Jeff Smith of Delaware, Ohio, Zachary & Gina Smith of Burlington, Kentucky, Jennifer Smith of Gallatin, Tennessee; step granddaughter Shirlee Aspery of Cardington; great grandchildren Logan Ackley, Allison Ackley, Tyler Smith, Canaan Smith; two step great grandsons Westley and Aaron Wynkoop; sister Patsy Tudor of Tipp City, brother Raymond Carr of Troy.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Ohio Living Hospice and to Ohio Living Sarah Moore.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, March 11, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill, with interment following at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice or Union Baptist Church.

