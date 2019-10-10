TROY — Betty L. Gerken, age 90, of Troy, OH passed away on Friday October 4, 2019 at State of the Heart Hospice Care at Wayne Hospital, Greenville, OH.

She was born on July 6, 1929 in Buckland, OH to the late Adrian Junior and Gladys Marie (Spees) Smith.

Betty was married to the late Arnold E. Gerken, her husband of 53 years.

Betty is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Pam and Mike Weaver of Troy, OH; Debbie and Jack Bingham of Greenville, OH; Tammy Welbaum of Troy, OH; son: Arnold "Butch" Gerken of Huber Heights, OH; eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Betty was preceded in death by grandson: Shad Gerken, sister: Beverly Jolliff and brother: Dick Smith and Jack Smith.

Betty graduated from Lima Central High and then received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Defiance College. She was an educator in the Ney, Ayersville, Newark, and Troy City Schools during her 30 years in education.

Betty was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Troy and taught Sunday School for many years in Ayersville and Troy. She was a life member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association and a member of the Troy Senior Citizens Center. She was a volunteer with Stouder Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center for 32 years and was also on the Auxiliary Board at both hospitals for many years.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and companion to her dog, Tinkerbell. She enjoyed reading and going to her grandchildren's events.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with the Rev. Ed Ellis officiating. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10AM – 12PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care, 1350 North Broadway Street, Greenville, OH 45331.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.