JACKSON CENTER — Beulah McNeil passed away peacefully at 21:46 hours at her son and daughter in laws residence in Jackson Center, Ohio, after a brief battle with cancer.

Beulah was surrounded by her family and friends up to her passing.

Beulah was born in Martin County, Kentucky on July 3, 1946 to Arnold and Alma Goble.

Beulah is preceded in death by her two sons: Kenneth A. Fletcher and James L. Fletcher; three sisters: Verneda Crum, Louise Goble, and Margaret Bowmen; four brothers: Ottis Goble, Wallace Goble, Edsil Goble and Francis Goble.

Beulah is survived by her best friend and lifelong partner, Eddie J. Black of Troy, OH; son and daughter in law: Russell Craig and Hannah E. McNeil; step son: Danial R. McNeil of Freeport, FL; three nieces: Lorena Crum of Piqua, Virginia Shellhaas of Arcanum, and Tammy P. Morgan of Arcanum; a brother in law: Mitchel Crum of Union City, OH; three grandchildren: James I. Fletcher, II of Sidney, OH, Brian Austin McNeil of Opelika, AL and Malerie A. McNeil of Jackson Center, OH.

Beulah was a professional singer and worked for Simpson Industries in Troy, OH. Beulah was known for singing "Coal Miners Daughter". Beulah lived for her grandchildren and dog, Bella. Beulah loved being around her family and friends, especially during the holidays. Beulah would always help a stranger in need and loved everyone she met. When playing music, Beulah would light up the room with her beautiful voice and loving personality.

Beulah was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and accepted Christ before her death, with family friend and Minister Dave Klopfenstein. Beulah called him Pretty Face and Dave never left her side.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are being made through Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Anna Rescue, 203 S. Linden, Anna, OH 45302.

