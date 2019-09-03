PIQUA — Beverly A. England, age 77, of Piqua, passed away at 3:26 PM on Monday September 2, 2019 at Piqua Health and Rehab.

She was born on April 20, 1942 in Troy, OH to the late Robert Mckinney and the late Leona (Smyers) Mckinney.

She was married to James D. England November 17, 1962 at St. Boniface Church, Piqua, OH. He preceded her in death on June 8, 1991.

She is survived by one daughter: Teresa and Rick Poppe, Wapakoneta, OH; two sons and a daughter-in-law: Douglas and Vickie England, Sidney, OH, Scott England, Piqua, OH; seven grandchildren: Angela and Larry Eikenbery, Eric and Jessica Pfoutz, Jessica Supinger (Olivia Rose), Jason and Kelsey Pfoutz, Gabrielle England, Jonathan Tucker, Katelynn DeLaFuence and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother: William McKinney.

Beverly graduated from Piqua Catholic High School in 1961. She was a member of Central Baptist church. She worked at Container Corporation and then went to Sunoco and retired after 27 years. She volunteered at Bingo in Dayton.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at Melcher- Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with the Pastor Nicholas Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH. Family will receive friends Thursday from 7-9 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459 or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.