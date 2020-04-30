TROY — Beverly A. (Hawn) Hangen, 80 years old, of Troy Ohio passed peacefully at home with family Saturday April 25, after her battle with cancer. Beverly was born June 21, 1939 in Troy Ohio to the late Eldridge G. and Reva J (Hartman) Hawn. She had two brothers: Carl E. Hawn and Dale E. Hawn.

Beverly grew up in Troy where she had many friends, who no doubt all enjoyed her grand sense of humor, infectious laugh, and deep sense of humility and genuine concern for others. Many of her childhood friendships have lasted throughout her lifetime, as Beverly cherished and nurtured relationships with devotion.

She graduated from Troy High School in 1957 and began working at Hobart Manufacturing. Later, Beverly made a career move to N.C.R., where she worked 17 years as an executive secretary before retiring to be an executive wife and home-maker.

Beverly married John J. Hangen on May 7, 1977. They soon moved to Appleton, Wisconsin for John's career, where they reside for 7 years.

Bev had many interests. Some of her favorites involved music, animals, nature, family and friends. Bev was a member of the Fox Valley Chapter Sweet Adeline's during her years in Wisconsin and a member of the Gem City Chapter after returning to Troy Ohio. Both chapters were recognized at National Competition, with the Gem City group winning 1st place. Bev's passion for harmonizing carried over to her participation in the church choir at First United Church of Christ, where she was a long-time parishioner; as well as her membership in the Troy Music Club where she served as club secretary for many years.

Beverly is survived by her step-daughter and son-in-law: Diane (Hangen) and Kurt Vragel; niece: Jill Hawn; great nieces: Ashley (Frank) Hill and Jessica (Ryan)DeWeese, along with their children: Zaiya Hill, Derek Hill, Michelle Miller & Russell DeWeese; and many cousins. Dan and Heather Welbaum and their daughters were like family; as were her dear friends: Nancy & Gerry Gates and Betty Littlejohn, among many others.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents: Eldridge and Reva Hawn; her brothers: Carl & Dale Hawn; husband: John Hangen; step-son: Ronald Hangen: nephew: Rod Hawn; abd beloved pets: Holly Hangen and Heather Hangen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to First United Church of Christ, Troy Animal Shelter, Miami County Humane Society, Hospice of Miami County or . Many thanks to the staff of Miami County Hospice and for the caring support and guidance they provided to Bev and Jill during Bev's final months. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.