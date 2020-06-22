FLETCHER — Beverly A. Pittenger, age 70, of Fletcher passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2020 at 6:58 a.m. in the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

Born on August 18, 1949 in Troy, Ohio, Beverly was a daughter of the late Harold and Doris (Cruea) Heffelfinger. She married Stephen Pittenger on August 3, 2004 and he survives.

Beverly is also survived by two children: Randy Tilton of Tipp City and Cindy (John) Kalis of Granville, OH; two step daughters, Karla Pittenger of Dayton and Amy (Glen) August of Englewood; seven grandchildren, two sisters; Judy Hanson of FL and Gloria (Gary) Stone of New Knoxville, OH; two brothers, Harold Junior (Angie) Heffelfinger, of Casstown, Jeff (Terry) Heffelfinger of NC, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Beverly was a 1967 graduate of Troy High School and was employed by Teeters Products of Fletcher for 36 years. She enjoyed time boating, gardening and spending time with her family.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/en/about-us/contact-us/online-donations-assistance-form or to https://cancer.osu.edu/for-donors-and-volunteers/how-to-donate/donate-to-a-special-fund and go to the Stephanie Spielman Fund For Breast Cancer Research.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Suber-Shively Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be left at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com