PIQUA — Billie J. Yount, age 55, of Piqua, passed away at 6:37 P.M. Monday September 16, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Piqua Pentecostal Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.