TROY — Billie Ruth Patten, age 84 of Troy, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born February 11, 1935 in Cookeville, TN to the late Janie Aline Pease and Kelly Wood.

Billie is survived by her husband John Patten, and just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary, daughters Anita Patten (Robert Tackett) of Chandler, AZ and Cheryl Chaney (Billy) of Troy; four grandchildren: Lisa Johnson, Savhanna Aycock, Brittnie Simpson and Brittany Tackett, and six great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Smith of Huber Heights and Juanita Clark of New Carlisle; as well as brother-in-law Joseph Patten of Troy.

She was preceded in death by her son Brett Patten; grandson Jamie Johnson; brother James Wood; and sisters Nancy Katherine Dwyer and Elizabeth Stevens.

She retired from Hobart Corp in 1990 after 22 years as an Executive Secretary. Billie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Troy.

She enjoyed golfing, square dancing, bowling, traveling, baking Christmas cookies and spending time with friends and family. She was a member of the Hobart Golf League and the Miami Shores Womens Club and incredibly made a hole-in-one at Miami Shores at age 81. She was a member of the Double H Squares, dancing until she was 82 and then continued dancing in her kitchen with 50's and 60's music.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County or the National Parkinson Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com