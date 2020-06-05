Bobby Crawford
1951 - 2020
PIQUA — Bobby Crawford, age 68, of Piqua, OH passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 in his residence.

Bobby was born on October 17, 1951 in Perry County, KY to the late Charles Crawford and Ula Mae (Fugate) Crawford.

Bobby married Tabitha (Byerly) Crawford on December 30, 1994 in Piqua, OH.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Tabitha Crawford, Troy, OH; two sons and daughter-in-law: Bobby, Jr. and Kimberly Crawford, Pleasant Hill, OH; Ernest Crawford, Sidney, OH; one sister: Helen Faye, KY; one grandchild: Rhonda Staudt, Pleasant Hill, OH; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

Bobby worked from Piqua Emery Foundry for 31 years. He was a member of Troy Fish and Game. Bobby loved fishing, watching movies, and listening to the Eagles.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 PM on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Joseph Hill officiating. The family will receive friends 4:30-6:30 on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at HYPERLINK "http://www.melcher-sowers.com" www.melcher-sowers.com.



Published in Troy Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
JUN
8
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
