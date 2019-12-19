TROY — Bonnie Belle Jones, age 73 of Troy, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

She was born November 14, 1946 in West Virginia to the late Naaman Lawrence and Bonnie Virginia (Nichols) Fitzwater.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Arthur A. Jones, who she married July 29, 1967; daughter Christa Cathleen Pinney (C. Roger) of Dayton; grandsons Charles Allan Pinney and Brian Nicholas Pinney; sister Susan Virginia "Sue" Ladd (Edward) of Covington; nephew Jacob Lawrence Ladd (Michelle); great nephew Isaac Ladd; and numerous extended family.

Bonnie was employed with Meijer in Troy for 20 years, retiring in 2011. She was an avid collector of Santa Clause memorabilia. Bonnie had quite the "green thumb" and loved to garden. She considered it to be therapeutic after a long day's work.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

