TROY — Bonnie Kay Brandenburg, aged 61, of Troy, peacefully passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, surrounded by her family.

A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Dec 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at McKendree United Methodist Church 2025 Dayton Brandt Rd Troy, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.