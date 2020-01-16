DAYTON — Bonnie Lou Normile, age 82 of Dayton passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Southview Medical Center.

She was born November 29, 1937 in Shelby, NE to the late Vernon and Theresa (Jauch) Schrawyer.

Bonnie is survived by her son Craig Price (Janet) of Beavercreek, daughter Urana Neff (Tom) of Jeffersonville, and son Max Price (Elsie) of Beavercreek; stepdaughter Katie Ether of Arlington, TX; 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; sister Flora McLane of Hampton, NH, brother Kenneth Schrawyer of Laramie, WY, and brother Robert Schrawyer (Linda) of Lakeland, FL.

Bonnie married Eugene John "Gene" Normile on June 7, 1988 and he preceded her in death on October 17, 2019. She was also preceded in death by son Brett Price and brother Vick Schrawyer.

Bonnie was a retired loan officer with Bank One in Dayton.

A memorial service will be held 4:00PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Seekins officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00PM-4:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

