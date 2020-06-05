Bruce Clinton Allen, 87, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.

He was born in Troy, Ohio, on May 28, 1933, to the late Lloyd Chester and Anna Mary (Staley) Allen. He married Delores Ann Hawley on November 20, 1954.

Bruce is survived by his wife Delores Allen and a sister Shirley Davis. He is survived by his four children: Mark Allen (Kay), Chris Allen, Stacey Kinnison, and Trisha Riess (Andy). He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Natalie Rohlfs (Brad), Zachary Allen, Lucas Allen (Thatiana), Dani Kinnison, Brad Kinnison (Delaina), Levi Fox (Emily), Tyler Fox (Katie), and Cody Fox. He is also survived by six great grandchildren: Deanna Rohlfs, Caroline Rohlfs, Arlo Fox, Barrett Fox, Crosby Fox, and Lantz Kinnison. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters: Jo Ann Allen, Juanita Newman and Ruth Voris; and a son-in-law Doug Kinnison.

Bruce graduated from Troy High School in 1951. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 37 years. Bruce was a lifelong, beloved member of the Troy Church of the Nazarene. He taught Bible studies and led small groups throughout his adult life. He served as a Sunday school superintendent and board member for many years. He had a great sense of humor. Others loved listening to him tell stories – true and embellished – because of his wit and personality. Comfortable with a microphone in his hand, he either made people laugh or shared his wisdom with an audience.

Bruce loved sports. During his youth he played baseball and basketball, and in retirement he loved playing golf. As a parent, he coached many ball teams. He loved telling stories of his and his children's ball games. He rarely missed his children's, grandchildren's, and great grandchildren's sports and music activities.

Bruce helped many family members and friends who sought his guidance and wisdom. He had a life-changing impact on others.

An outdoor celebration of life service will be held on Monday, June 8, at 9 a.m. at Troy Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Barnhart Road, Troy, Ohio. Immediate family will attend a private graveside service at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family would be pleased to receive letters sharing memories of Bruce. Letters may be sent to the church.

In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions may be made to Troy Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com