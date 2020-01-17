GREENVILLE — Bruce M. Boyer, 67, of Greenville passed away unexpectedly January 6 or 7, 2020 at his home.

Bruce was born on April 11, 1952 in Greenville to the late Myron and Louanna (Bish) Boyer.

He is survived by his sister & brother-in-law, Diane (Boyer) and Fred Rhoades of Troy; nephew, Eric Rhoades of Troy; first cousins: Arlene Boyer of Bradford, Thomas Bish of Greenville, Barbara (Boyer) Rhoades of Greenville, and Jerry Bish of Scottsdale, AZ. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Elaine (Boyer) and Glenn Pugh of Camden.

Bruce was a 1972 graduate of Greenville High School. He was employed by Union City Body Company, Union City, IN. For over 50 years, Bruce was seasonally employed with the Myers Concessions and Durant Amusement Enterprises. He loved travelling the county fair circuit with the Myers Concessions & his best friend and later employer, Greg Myers, whom he thought of as a brother. Bruce was a shareholder in the family corporation Bish & Boyer, Inc. He was an active member of the Ansonia United Methodist Church and will be sadly missed. He will also be missed by the many friends who touched his life and whom he touched their lives, his second family, Rodney and Jody Chrisman, and their children: Megan, Allen, and especially Robert that he considered his adopted grandson of Ansonia.

Bruce's remains were donated to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ansonia United Methodist Church, Pearl and High Streets, Ansonia, OH 45303