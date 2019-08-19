Cailyn Marie Walker, age 11, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Lena, OH.

Cailyn was born on November 13, 2007, the youngest daughter of Chad and Cindy (O'Quin) Walker.

She is survived by two sisters, Cassidy Nichole and Courtney Paige Walker both of Lena, her paternal grandparents, Denny Walker of Dayton and Marjorie Walker of Englewood, maternal grandmother, Cathryn Lee of Sneads Ferry, NC, many aunts, uncles, cousin, extended family members and friends.

Cailyn aka KK is the light and love in our hearts, anyone who was ever blessed enough to meet her, loved her. Her amazing smile and spirit could always make your day and melt your heart. Nothing made her happier than to make someone else smile. She was amazingly smart and kind and always tried to put everyone else before herself. She loved spending time with her family and friends more than anything.

She was very athletic and liked to play any type of sport but had a love for softball and soccer. Cailyn was so looking forward to starting school at Miami East and loved her East family. Cailyn Marie Walker will stay in our hearts and souls forever. FLY HIGH KK!!!

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut Street, Fletcher, OH 45326. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main St., Fletcher, OH is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com