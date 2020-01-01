SIDNEY — Calvin A. Cotterman, age 98, formerly of Troy and more recently of Sidney, OH passed away on December 28, 2019. Calvin was born on November 17, 1921 in Troy to the late Elmer Cotterman and Almeda (Williams) Westfall.

Calvin is survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by sister: Nellie Westfall Pike; half sister: Helen Berry: half brothers: Edward Martin Berry and Hershel Wagner.

Calvin was a US Army veteran who served during WWII. He loved fishing and traveling.

Services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at noon at Baird Funeral Home, Troy. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Troy with the Memorial Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 11-12 prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Honor Guard, 2220 Lefevre Road, Troy, OH 45373.

