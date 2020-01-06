PIQUA — Carl David Sexauer, 81, of Piqua passed away at 7:34 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born July 10, 1938 in Piqua to the late Carl F. and Orvilla (Miller) Sexauer.

He married Linda L. Reeser in Troy on August 19, 1961, and she survives.

Other survivors include a son, Carl P. (Tamra) Sexauer of Piqua; a daughter, Crystal Sexauer of Sidney; four grandchildren, Theresa (Dave) Wilson, Michelle Weaver, Alisha (Shawn) Best, and Cevin Brason; and four great-grandchildren, Marshall Wilson, Camryn Best, Landyn Best, and Andrew Best. He was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.

As a young man, Mr. Sexauer was stationed in France while serving in the United States Army.

After serving, he returned to Piqua to work for H&H Painting; eventually moving up to owner of the company.

He was a lifetime member of the Troy AMVETS Lodge 88 and a previous member of the Piqua Fraternal Order of Eagles.

He loved to tinker and tend to his yard any chance he could.

A service to honor his life will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington where full military honors will be provided by the Veteran's Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home, casual attire preferred.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.