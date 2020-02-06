DAYTON — Carl E. Beam, age 83, of Dayton, went home to be with his Lord in Savior on January 27, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born February 9, 1936 to the late Orville E. & Thelma (Neargardner) Beam in Bradford, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He will be missed and remembered by his son Nick (Annette) Beam of Pleasant Hill; daughter Mary Ann Guthrie of Effingham, IL; grandchildren Nathan and Noah Beam; great grandson Jaiden Beam; sister Dottie (Bill) Davis of Piqua and longtime friend and caregiver Gary Haller of Dayton.

Carl spent his entire career as a barber/stylist in multiple locations and most recently in Huber Heights.

He also was a member of the Salem Church of God and loved traveling and going out to eat with family and friends.

Per Carl's wishes, his body was donated to Wright State Anatomical Program for science research.

A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

