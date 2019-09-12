PIQUA — Carl J. Cotterman, 85, of Piqua, passed away suddenly at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born October 9, 1933 in Shelby County to the late Carl and Emmeline (Freistuhler) Cotterman. Carl married Linda A. Schafer January 10, 1970 in Piqua, and she survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Teresa DeCasseres of Piqua, Karen (David) Pearce of Middletown; a son, Carl F. (Alma) Cotterman of Piqua; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers.

Mr. Cotterman was a graduate of Sidney High School and attended college. He was integral in the formation of Jackson Tube Service having served as its Plant Manager and a Vice-President until his retirement on January 21, 1997. He was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp. during the Korean War. He was a member of the Greenview United Church of Christ. He enjoyed awards as a trap shooter and was a member of the Newport Gun Club and the Troy Fish & Game. As a young man, his hobby was refurbishing airplanes and was an accomplished pilot. He will be remembered as a wonderful family man, hard worker and humorous spirit.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Grunden officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greenview United Church of Christ, 3041 Leatherwood Creek Rd., Sidney, OH 45365 or Bethany Center, P.O. Box 224, Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.