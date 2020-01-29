TROY — Carl L. Warner, 79 of Troy, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

He was born on June 8, 1940 to Elmer & Florence (Rhoades) Warner.

During his younger years, he loved farming, riding his horse, playing football, & water skiing.

He graduated from Bradford High School in 1958.

After serving in the United States Army, he worked for the Miami County Highway Department. He was a lifetime member of the AMVETS, Post #66, Covington & a member of St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia. He loved traveling on his Gold Wing, hunting, four-wheeling, playing cards, fishing on Lake Erie, volunteering at a park in Springfield, "tinkering" around the garage, & attending Josh Turner concerts with his grandson, Clay.

Preceded in death by his parents; & wife of 48 years, Doris (Frantz) Warner.

Carl is survived by his 2 daughters, Catherine (Steven) Wilker & Karen (Gregg) Cavendar of Troy; 4 grandchildren, Ramse Cavender of NY, James (Carrie) Wilker, Clay Wilker, & Faith Wilker, & 1 great-grandson, Isaiah Wilker.

A Gathering of Friends will be held Saturday, February 1 at 12 noon at Karen's home, 900 Wilson Road, Troy, OH. Burial will take place at Brock Cemetery at the discretion of the family.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the nursing staff of Ohio's Hospice of Miami County for the love & support they offered during Carl's final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions may be made in Carl's name to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.