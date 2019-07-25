COVINGTON — Carl Richard "Dick" Thompson, 94, formerly of Covington, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, where he had made his home since 2002.

He was born October 12, 1924, in Pleasant Hill, to the late Stanley and Mabel (Ingle) Thompson.

He married Frances M. (Cartwright) Thompson on April 14, 1945; she preceded him in death on January 14, 2001.

Dick will be missed and remembered by his daughter and her partner, Bonnie Thompson & Michelle Kattner of Muncie, Ind.; his adopted grandchildren, Cheyenne Shively and Shawnee Powell; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Billie Linell Thompson; brothers Judson, Warren, Howard, and Ford Thompson; and sister Shirley Meadows.

Dick served in the U.S. Army and worked many years as a plumber. He was a past member of the Amvets #66, American Legion #351 of Montello, Wisc., the Covington Fire Department, and was a Covington Police officer. He was proud to be the first life member of the Covington V.F.W. #4235.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Highland Cemetery, 796 N. High St., Covington, with Pastor Mona Dale officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Covington Fire & Rescue, 801 E. Broadway; or V.F.W. #4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, OH 45318.

Online condolences may be left for the Thompson family at www.moorefh.com.