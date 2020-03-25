Carl (Gramps, Dick, Richard) Wilhelm, passed into eternal rest early Sunday morning, March 22, after a brief stay in Miami County Hospice, at the age of 91.

Carl was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred Eileen (Brubaker) Wilhelm in 1996. He was the son of Carl L. Wilhelm and Minnie (Oda) Wilhelm of Troy, OH.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret Moore of St. Mary's, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by brothers, Cloyd, Lowell, Paul, John "Jack", Harold, Herbert, Elbert and sisters, Lois Henderson, Mildred Clott, Kathryn Jay, Henrietta Skinner, Hilda Morrow, and Ruth Greer.

He was a graduate of Newton High School and served his country in the Korean War as a member of the US Air Force.

He worked for the 4950th Air Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, retiring in 1984.

He is the beloved father of Carol Jean (Wilhelm) Chin, husband Art of Tipp City, OH and grandfather to their two daughters, Allison and Melanie, both currently in Bloomington, IN. He is also the father of Nancy Jane (Wilhelm) Carus, husband Patrick of Tipp City, OH and grandfather to their two daughters, Emily of Missoula, MT and Evelyn (Carus) Miller and husband Joshua, of Troy, OH.

He leaves a profound impact on his family and a large hole in their hearts. He was a significant contributor to the principles by which the Wilhelm, Chin and Carus families all live by. He was a loving husband for more than 40 years, raising two daughters and instilling in them the value of hard work and the importance of family. Nothing was more important than family and being together, especially Sunday dinners.

Summer vacation on Lake Michigan is a tradition that still goes on, having long passed the 50-year mark, consecutively. He was the baiter of hooks and the remover of fish from those hooks, the maker of sand castles and the Captain, not just of the Sea Ewe, but also of our ship and all of its crew.

Carl's influence went beyond his family too. He was the handy man that knew how to fix everything and always quick to be the first to volunteer to help, whatever the task and whoever was in need. He was a fixture at the Greenfire Bistro in Tipp City, and lovingly known as "Gramps" to many.

For the safety of families and friends, there will not be a public viewing. However, when it is safe to do so, the family wishes to host a "celebration of life" event. Carl will be laid to rest with Milly at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City.

The family is very appreciative of the many kind words and deeds of others who were part of the caregiving Carl received. Thank you to his Randall Residence family, Troy Hospital - Kettering Health Network (third floor), and Hospice of Miami County In-Patient Unit. In lieu of flowers, donate to in memory of Carl.

Carl, rest in peace … a life well lived, a blessing in the lives of many, a job well done!!

Arrangements entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City, Ohio. Condolences may be left at www.fringsandbayliff.com