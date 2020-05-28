PIQUA — Carol S. "Susie" Mayse, 85, of Piqua, passed away at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center. She was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Monroe Township to the late Roy and Elizabeth (Schaefer) Davis. She married Lacy Mayse June 1, 1956, in Sidney and he preceded her in death March 26, 2020. Survivors include two sons, Jeff Mayse, of Piqua, and Martin "Marty" Mayse, of Wayzata, Minnesota; and one grandson, Michael Mayse, of Piqua. She was preceded in death by three brothers and seven sisters, Clara, Mable, Jack, Ned, Roy Jr., Miriam, Laura, Lois, Nancy and Julia. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Mrs. Mayse was a 1952 graduate of Houston High School. She was a devout mother and homemaker. She was a founding member of Lockington New Beginnings Church. She was a Sunday school teacher at Lockington United Methodist Church for over 50 years and was their choir director for many years. She was a talented singer who loved to share her gift, especially at weddings where she was honored to sing at over 50 ceremonies. A graveside service to honor her life will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Beechwood Cemetery with Pastor Christine Mertz officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lockington New Beginnings Church, C/O Christine Mertz, 12300 E. Shelby Road, Minster, OH 45865. Visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date at Lockington New Beginnings Church. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.