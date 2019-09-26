TROY — CAROL SMITH, age 76, of Troy, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Lubbock, TX on September 7, 1943.

Carol is survived by her husband of 40 years: DeWayne Smith; two sons: Ethan (Stephanie L.) Smith of Tipp City, OH and Matthew Wayne (Stephanie B.) of Virginia Beach, VA; siblings: Anne Traveline of Fowler, OH and Wesley Emch, Jr. of Wooster, OH; and four grandchildren: Garrett Smith, Morgan Smith, Anderson Smith and Marin Smith. She was preceded in death by her Mother: Nelda Ruth (Hardeman) Emch; and her step-father: Wesley Emch.

Carol was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Troy, OH, where she served as a Deacon and an Elder. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Youngstown University, and Master's Degree in Education and Master's Degree in Gifted Education from Wright State University. Carol taught in Troy City Schools for 32 years before retiring in 2007.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Troy, OH with Rev. Dr. Frank T. Rupnik III. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy, OH. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday at Baird Funeral Home in Troy, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deacon's Fund, c/o First Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut Street, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.