TROY — Caroline M. Tucker, age 26, of Troy passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 as the result of a car accident.

Caroline was born on August 9, 1993 in Piqua, Ohio, a daughter of Elizabeth Tucker Lince, who survives in New Carlisle.

Caroline is survived by her two children: Aurora Amiah and Aricek Devon Mason III, a sister, Harriet Ashley (Cory) Reed, a brother, Patrick Dean Lince, her aunt Cynthia Ann Tucker-Hutson, and uncles, Richard Bradley Tucker, Charles Dean Willis and Eric Allen Willis and many cousins.

Caroline was a 2011 graduate of Tecumseh High School and was attending Hondros College of Nursing.

She was one of a kind, passionate and spirited young woman whose smile, dimples and laugh was second to none and extremely contagious!

She was a "Jeep Girl" through and through and a member of several Jeep enthusiast groups.

She loved the Boston Bruins hockey team and most of all, her children.

She was a hard working single mother who was going to school to get a degree (LPN) in nursing in order to provide a better life for herself and her children, Aurora age 5, and Aricek, age 3.

Many friends and family will miss Caroline dearly.

A celebration of Life will be held at Tecumseh High School on Saturday, January 4th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. A Jeep Ride will begin immediately following the celebration, all Jeep Enthusiasts welcome to help us honor Caroline's Love for everything Jeep.

Memorial donations in memory of Caroline may be made to her sister, Ashley Reed, 1227 Frayne Drive, New Carlisle, OH 45344.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com