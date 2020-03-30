PIQUA — Carolyn A. Jones-Freeling, age 72, of Piqua, OH passed away at 6:44 PM on Thursday March 26, 2020 in her residence.

Carolyn was born in Dayton, OH on October 11, 1947 to the late Jesse Oglesby and Mildred (Jones) Oglesby, Dayton, OH.

On March 28, 1997 she married Robert Freeling and he preceded her in death on December 14, 2012.

Carolyn is survived by mother: Mildred Oglesby, Dayton, OH; two daughters and son-in-law: Jeanine Huffman, Fairborn, OH; Michelle and Travis Williams, Piqua, OH; one sister: Gwendolyn Williams, Dayton, OH; and six grandchildren: Anthony, DeVante, Jai-ln, Keshawn, Travis Jr., and Grace. She is preceded in death by one son: Roy J. Jones.

Carolyn graduated from Dunbar High School in 1966 and worked for Valley Regional Surgery Center in Piqua, OH for 25 years.

She was an active and dedicated member at Transformed Life Church. She was an alter worker, member of the Women's Auxiliary, environmental services, decorator, and so much more.

Carolyn loved to travel, watch movies, and spend time with her friends, and she adored her family.

A private service will be held at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Elder Brian Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00 PM on Thursday April 2, 2020 at the funeral home.

