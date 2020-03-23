TROY — Carolyn Sue Thompson, age 79 of Troy, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born October 16, 1940 in Patoka, IL to the late Walter and Mary (Alexander) Diveley.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 51 years Dale Thompson; three sons: Michael Thompson (Theresa) of Canton, Joe Thompson (Michelle) of San Antonio, TX, and Dan Thompson (Synthevon) of Raleigh, NC; daughter Linda Jezek (Paul) of St. Charles, IL; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one brother Bobby Gene Diveley.

Carolyn was a graduate of Mahomet High School in Illinois and received her Bachelor's Degree in Secretarial Science from Cedarville University. She was a member of Troy Baptist Church. Carolyn loved flowers and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 4:00PM Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor David Thomasson officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00PM-4:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will take place March 27, 2020 in Patoka, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .