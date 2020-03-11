TIPP CITY — Caron L. Derr, age 71 of Tipp City, OH passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born December 29, 1948 in Cookeville, TN to the late Vestle L. and Veda {Clouse} Sewell.

She is survived by her children, Shanda (Jack) Obringer, Piqua, OH, Jack (Tonya) Derr, Troy, OH and Jeremy Derr, Piqua, OH. Also surviving are her significant other Kim Smith, brothers and sisters; Veronica (Bill) Miller, Troy, OH, Cheryl (Jim) Webber, Tipp City, OH, Gary (Marilyn) Sewell, Woodstock, GA, Rodney Sewell, Centerville, OH and Genoa (Alex) Lobeto, Parish, FL, along with grandchildren; Arielle Derr, Whitney Obringer and Abigail (Greg) Wolffram and 3 great grandchildren; Amelia & Gabriell Wolffram and Ellianna Glenn.

Caron enjoyed life; she was the most giving human being. She loved to hang out with Kim and her kids and laugh. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, she loved to watch everyone's smiling faces as they opened presents. She loved spending time with her granddaughters, and mostly she enjoyed spending time with her great grandchildren, she always said "they would make any frown turn upside down."

She loved plants and caring for her outdoor plants. In her spare time, she liked to sew and do other crafts. She also enjoyed her monthly lunches with her brother and sisters. Family was everything to mom.

Visitation, Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM at the funeral home. A Celebration of life will be held after

Memorial at 521 w. Ash St. Piqua for those who would like to attend.

