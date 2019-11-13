It is with a thankful heart that we share the passing of our mother, Carrie Jean Heslep Boze. Her journey with Parkinson's Disease ended on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Kingston Care Center in Sylvania. She lived with Parkinson's Disease for more than 22 years.

Carrie was born a coal miner's daughter in Winona, "Almost Heaven" West Virginia on July 6, 1938 to AnnaBelle and Guy Heslep. Her childhood was spent in the majestic green and poor Appalachian Mountains until her family moved west to Troy, Ohio in 1954.

She was a junior in high school when she met a Buddy Holly looking, handsome senior, John Boze, who became her husband in July of 1956. They were married 44 years and truly loved and admired one another. Together they were committed to Jesus Christ and raised their family to love all, respect others, and work hard.

Carrie and John had 4 children. Surviving are; Mark (Cindy) Boze, Jeff (Darlene) Boze and Suzette (David) Kanarowski, all of Toledo. Infant son, Todd, died in 1974. She is survived by her brother Curtis (Pat) Heslep of Troy, Ohio.

Six grandchildren survive; Troy (Megan) Boze, Meghan Boze, Ian (Catelyn) Boze, Jordan Boze, Robert Kanarowski and Genevieve Kanarowski. She is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren; Kennedy Boze, Koltan Boze, and Owen Boze. Two nephews and a niece, along with numerous aunts and uncles also survive.

Carrie worked in the banking industry for many years and retired from Key Bank after her husband's passing. She helped customers balance their checkbooks and reconcile statements. Her accounting skills were exemplary.

She was a talented seamstress, knitter, gardener, and housekeeper. It was her dream in high school to someday marry and have a family. We are all proud to have been a part of this dream.

We are forever grateful to Kingston Residence of Sylvania, Kingston Care Center of Sylvania, and Ohio Living Hospice for their kindness and dedicated care of our mother. We would also like to thank Dr. Larry Elmer for his years of support and encouragement. Although flowers look nice and smell pretty, please consider making a donation to Parkinson's Foundation of Northwest Ohio, of which our mother spearheaded support groups and seminars for other Parkinson's patients and caregivers. Your donation could help find a cure.

Friends will be received on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo (419-841-2422) from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Rest well and sleep in heavenly peace, mama.

See you on the other side.