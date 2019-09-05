TIPP CITY — Catherine "Cathy" (nee Wells) Smith, 64, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 4 at the Springmeade Health Center after a 2-year battle with melanoma.

She was born September 2, 1955 in Troy, Ohio to Marjorie (Williams) Wells and the late Richard E. Wells.

In addition to her mother, Cathy is survived by 2 daughters-Elaina "Ellie" (Jason) Royse and Christina "Christie" Smith; 4 grandchildren-Ethan, Logan, and Paige Royse and Ava Smith; sister Jacqueline "Jackie" Wahl; brother Dr. Charles "Chuck" Wells (Rebecca); 3 nieces; 1 nephew; 2 aunts and several close friends.

Cathy enjoyed playing cards especially with her euchre club, crocheting afghans and baking "to die for" fudge brownies. S

pecial thank-you's are extended to Dr. Jilani and Kristine Stallard, CP of Dayton Physicians Network, the staff at Springmeade Health Center and Noel Ranft and Nurse Tammy of Ohio Hospice of Miami County for the thorough and consistent care provided throughout Cathy's final journey.

Cathy was a hard worker with a gentle soul and a hearty laugh; and her passing has created a hole in the fabric of our family. We will deeply miss her.

Funeral service 12 Noon on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371; Pastor Bonita Ritchie officiating. Burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 10:00 AM until time of service on Monday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Cathy to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County.

