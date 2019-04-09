HOUSTON, Ohio — Charlene Howard, age 56, of Houston, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 5:51 p.m. at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Troy.

She was born Aug. 9, 1962, in Piqua, to Joe Young and the late Vina Marie Bowser.

She married Rodney Howard on Aug. 20, 1994, in Piqua. He survives.

She is also survived by one son, Jeremy (Katie) Howard, Troy; one daughter, Heather (Michael) Blair, Sidney; two sisters, Marlene Jackson, Houston, and Billie Yount, Piqua; one brother, Jimmy Young, Piqua; seven grandchildren, Hayden N. Howard, Meghan Young, Gracie Harris, Nasiya Harris, Joycelyn Harris, Alyza Blair, Chaynce Blair; and one great-grandchild, Adriyen Frew.

Charlene was a graduate of Piqua Central High School. She was a member of Piqua United Pentecostal Church. She loved roller skating, fishing and gardening. She was a homemaker.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 11, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Rev. Gary Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua United Pentecostal Church, 651 W. Ash St. Piqua, OH 45356.Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com