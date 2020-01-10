Troy Daily News

Charles E. Hahn Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles E. Hahn Jr..
Service Information
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH
45356
(937)-773-1647
Obituary
Send Flowers

PIQUa — Charles E. Hahn, Jr., age 78, of Piqua passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in his residence.

Charles was born June 14, 1941 in Piqua, to the late Charles Hahn, SR. and Glenna (Price) Hahn.

He married Linda (Smith) Hahn on April 14, 1960. She survives.

Charles is survived by one son: Charles "Chad" and Stacy Hahn, Minster, OH; three daughters: Glenna Gasson, Piqua, Trudy and James Goubeaux, Minster, OH, Mary Bridges and Fred Schwable, Piqua; ten grandchildren; and ten greatgrandchildren. He is preceded in death by brothers: Richard Hahn, SR., Kenneth Hahn, SR., and Harold Hahn, SR.

He was a member at Mid-County Church of Christ, Troy, OH. He worked for Hobart Brothers in Troy, OH. Charles proudly served his country for six years in The National Guard.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Valekis officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH with full military honors, presented by The Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. The family will receive friends 11 AM – 1 PM on January 13, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway 14th Floor – New York, NY 10004 or Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Drive, Dayton, OH 45458.

Condolences may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.